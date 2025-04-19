“Appreciate this gesture from Saudi authorities”: MEA on increased registration of Indian Hajj pilgrims

The Ministry of External Affairs, during its special press briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia, expressed gratitude towards Saudi Authorities for increasing the registration of Hajj pilgrims.

In his remarks, speaking about the Hajj pilgrimage, Misri said, “You are aware that over the last decade , government has actually accorded very high priority to consistently raise India’s annual quota for pilgrims to be able to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.”

“It is a result of India’s sustained effort over a decade that the Hajj quota has increased,” Misri informed.

Describing the manner in which the quota is handled he said, “Out of the total quota 175,000, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, which works through the Hajj Committee of India is responsible for managing arrangements for 122518 pilgrims under the main quota.. the remaining quota of roughly 52000 is allotted for administration and management, as is customary practice over long period of time to private tour operators.”

He noted that many of the operators were unable to comply with the timelines set by Saudi authorities thus failed to finalise contracts for stay in Mina and also for transportation.

“We have engaged with Saudi authorities at multiple levels. The Saudi authorities have told us they are very concerned about the safety of pilgrims and their well-being, especially in Mina, you’re aware that the Hajj times takes place as it will this year in very hot conditions,” Misri said.

“You’re also aware of the very unfortunate accident that took place last year that resulted in the loss of a large number of lives. So the concern is that we have seen on the part of Saudi authorities is well placed, but nevertheless, the government continued to persist and raise with the Saudi authorities the issue of allowing or enabling the private tour operators to be able to use the quota, or part of the quota that was allotted to them and as a result of this intervention, there has been an in principle agreement whereby the Saudi Hajj Ministry has agreed to facilitate the registration of an additional 10,000 pilgrims based on current availability in Mina,” he added.

Misri further added, “The Ministry of Minority Affairs has been in touch with the combined Hajj group operators to essentially get them ready to avail of this opportunity, and we look forward to the facilitation of this in the very, very near future. We obviously appreciate this gesture from the Saudi authorities. We remain in touch with them for any further measures that they could take to accommodate more pilgrims.”

In his remarks the Foreign Secretary also noted that the facilitation of Hajj is a very important issue between India and Saudi Arabia. Misri said, “The facilitation of the Hajj is a very important issue bilaterally between India and Saudi Arabia and it is only to be expected that the issue will figure in the discussions during the upcoming visit”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Saudi Arabia next week at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with his official engagements scheduled to take place in Jeddah on April 22 and 23.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a special briefing held by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, highlighted the significance of the upcoming trip and reaffirmed the strong trajectory of India-Saudi Arabia ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the upcoming April 22-23 visit will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the country in his third term.

Previously, he has travelled to the Saudi kingdom twice in 2016 and in 2019. The visit follows the State Visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to New Delhi in September 2023 to attend the G20 Summit and co-chair the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. (ANI)