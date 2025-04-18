“If Omar is angry, he should talk…”: Former RAW chief AS Dulat calls Farooq Abdullah “tallest leader” of J&K

Calling National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah the “tallest leader” of Jammu and Kashmir, Former RAW chief AS Dulat on Friday reacted to J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s statement that “he prioritises selling books over truth” and said that if the leader is angry with him, then the latter should talk.

“I did not say anything about 370. If Omar Sahab is angry, he should talk to me. If he doesn’t want to talk, then it’s okay. I agree with him; whatever he is saying is okay. Next time, I will write a love story,” Dulat told ANI.

He further praised Farooq Abdullah and hoped that the friendship with the latter would remain the same with the National Conference chief.

“He (Farooq Abdullah) is the greatest politician of our time, he is the tallest leader of Jammu and Kashmir and India. Perhaps he is the tallest leader in the world and he is a wonderful friend. In the family, he is one of the most lovable people. Friendship is not like this, the friendship will remain the same with him,” he said.

When asked why Farooq Abdullah did not attend the event, he said that he had no idea why the latter did not attend.

“I was sure he (Farooq Abdullah) would come; he must have some reason. I don’t know; I don’t have the answer as to why he hasn’t come. It’s a pity that he hasn’t come. This book is the praise of Dr Sahab,” Dulat added.

Elaborating why he referred to Kashmir as his chief guest of the event, Dulat said that “The Chief Guest who had to come, he is Kashmiri and he could not reach. So, from where I bring the Chief Guest, that’s why I said Kashmir is my chief Guest.”

Earlier on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised former RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat’s recent book, which has sparked controversy over its portrayal of Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah criticised Dulat, saying he prioritises selling books over truth and humiliated Farooq Abdullah in his latest book, “The Chief Minister and the Spy.”

“To sell his book, it is Dulat sahib’s habit not to go with the truth. In his first book, he spared no one, and in this book, he left no stone unturned to humiliate Farooq sahib. It is said that when you have friends like this, there is no need for enemies. Finally, Farooq sahib has found out the truth about Dulat sahib,” said J-K CM.

The book’s contents have sparked debate, with some opposition parties interpreting it as revealing hidden political negotiations. Dulat, however, dismisses claims that Farooq Abdullah privately backed the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370, calling such reports “absolutely misquoted.”

Omar Abdullah also questioned the credibility of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti in accepting Dulat’s claims about Farooq Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah asked Mehbooba Mufti to clarify how she would make people believe Dulat’s claims about Farooq Abdullah are true, given his past writings about her father.

“If Mehbooba Ji considers everything written by Daulat Sahib to be true, then should we also consider what he wrote about her father in his first book to be true? If we consider it the truth, then she should answer the question of how she will make the people believe it,” said Omar Abdullah. (ANI)