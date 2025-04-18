“Great loss…”: CM Omar Abdullah on demise of Shia scholar Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday called the passing away of Shia Scholar Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir a “great loss.”

“The number of people who came to attend his funeral shows how much the community valued him. He had been unwell for some time, and today, Jammu and Kashmir grieves a great loss. He was ill for a long time and passed away today. May his soul rest in peace,” Abdullah told reporters.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of distinguished Shia scholar, cleric, and religious leader Allama Agha Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi. His profound contributions to religious thought, social harmony, and public service in J-K leave behind a legacy that will be remembered with deep respect and affection. Heartfelt condolences to his family, followers mourning this great loss,” the Chief Minister’s Office posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir CM visited Budgam and participated in the last rites of Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi.

The National Conference (NC) posted on X that it recalls his immense contributions to religious thought and community service.

“Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and VP and HCM Omar Abdullah express deep sorrow on the passing of revered Shia scholar Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir al-Najafi of Budgam. They recall his immense contributions to religious thought and community service. May his soul rest in peace,” JKNC stated.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the passing of eminent Islamic scholar and spiritual leader Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir.

“Deeply saddened to know of the passing away of revered Shia cleric, prolific author and theologian, Aga Syed Baqir Moosavi Sahab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest place in Jannah and give patience to his family and legion of admirers,” Mufti posted on X.

Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi passed away in the early hours of Friday at the age of 85. (ANI)