Cabinet meeting begins in Pahalgam

Agencies
A cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah began at Pahalgam in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the cabinet meeting being held for the first time in Pahalgam, is aimed to send a message of peace and normalcy to the tourists, who mostly deserted the Valley after April 22 terror attack in which 26 civilians including 25 tourists were killed.

This is for the first time that the Cabinet meeting is being held away from the Civil Secretariat or the Chief Minister’s residence in Jammu and Srinagar.

Besides the Tourism revival, Amarnath Yatra is being discussed as well, an official said.

Pertinently, the Tourism sector in Kashmir has been badly hit after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 this year—(KNO)

