VC SKUAST Kashmir calls on LG Manoj Sinha 

Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the new programs and initiatives of the University, including the 2-week long Foundation Program for students, Annual AICRP Meeting on Seeds, and the Agri-Excellence Program approved by Government of India at a cost of Rs 42 Crore.

The Agri-Excellence program is aimed at bringing Artificial Intelligence, Sensors and Robotics in Agriculture for improving efficiency in operations, quality of produce, reduced cost of production and block chain for traceability.

Prof. Ganai also informed the Lieutenant Governor about the new collaborations with IIT Bombay, which is going to set up a Center of Excellence on RuDRA in SKUAST-K for Rural Data Research Analysis.