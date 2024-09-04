Breaking

I guarantee, statehood will be restored—either by this government or by the next INDIA Bloc Government": Rahul Gandhi

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
1 Min Read

In a rally in Dooru, Anantnag, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their statehood will be restored. He assured them that if the current government doesn’t act, the first priority of the next INDIA Bloc government will be to bring back statehood to J&K.

Rahul said that that while several Union Territories have been granted statehood after Independence, this is the first time a state has been downgraded to a Union Territory and bifurcated.

“A state has its own assembly, a platform where the people’s voice is heard, and its people run their own affairs by making laws. It is our collective responsibility to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and the INDIA bloc is committed to doing just that. We sought this even before the elections, but the BJP said after elections. If BJP didn’t restore it, the INDIA bloc will definitely restore statehood,” said Gandhi.

