Amritpal Singh assumes charge as SSP Anantnag

Amritpal Singh, IPS, on Monday assumed charge as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag.

According to a statement issued here, Upon his arrival at the District Police Headquarters, Amritpal Singh was accorded a warm welcome by senior police officers of the district. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented in his honour.

In a brief yet impressive function, the outgoing SSP, Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS, formally handed over the charge to the new incumbent.

Following the assumption of charge, SSP Amritpal Singh held an introductory meeting with the police officers of the district. During the interaction, he emphasized the importance of dedicated and enthusiastic service.

He urged all officers to remain committed to public welfare and to work proactively towards addressing the concerns and issues faced by the community.

The officers assured their full cooperation and pledged to work collectively under the leadership of the new SSP to maintain peace, law and order, and enhance public trust in policing.