Rahul, Farooq arrive in Dooru to address joint rally in support of alliance candidate

Younus Rashid
Anantnag, September 04 : Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah, arrived in Dooru, a constituency in Anantnag district, to address a joint rally in support of an Alliance candidate for the upcoming assembly elections.

The candidate, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, a former President of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, is contesting from the Dooru constituency under the banner of a joint alliance between the National Conference and Congress.

This visit marks Rahul Gandhi’s continued efforts to support candidates in Jammu and Kashmir, having previously addressed his first rally for the assembly elections at Salangdan in the Banihal constituency. The joint rally in Dooru is part of a broader campaign strategy aimed at strengthening the alliance’s position in the J&K ahead of the elections.

