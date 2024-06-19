Health care must be affordable and accessible to all

A health system that is financially accessible to all is not just a humanitarian need but an economic imperative. The correlation between good health and economic productivity is well-documented. When people are healthy, they can work, learn, and contribute to their communities. When they are sick and cannot afford treatment, it becomes a drain on personal finances, productivity, and eventually, the economy.

Over the years, the valley has faced numerous public health challenges, leading to a lack of access to quality healthcare for many people especially in the far flung areas. It’s not uncommon to find areas where medical facilities are scarce or non-existent, contributing to distressing health outcomes. Quality healthcare should be a fundamental right, not a privilege, and it’s the prime responsibility of the government to ensure this right is met for every individual. The valley’s hilly terrain and harsh winters make healthcare accessibility a significant challenge. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has only underscored the need for a robust, affordable health system. The pandemic laid bare the weaknesses in the healthcare sector, making it clear that a strong, resilient health system is not a luxury, but a necessity.

It is essential for the government to ensure that healthcare is not merely available, but affordable and accessible to all citizens, irrespective of their social or economic status. Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have made significant strides in providing affordable healthcare to the vulnerable sections of society. However, more needs to be done, particularly in the rural areas of the valley. Strengthening primary healthcare, improving healthcare infrastructure, and establishing more medical institutions should be the way forward.

Telemedicine services could be expanded to reach remote areas, and mobile clinics could be deployed to provide primary healthcare services. Healthcare professionals should be encouraged to operate through incentives and policy support. Public-private partnerships can be nurtured to improve the healthcare infrastructure. At the same time, it is important to ensure that these partnerships do not lead to steep healthcare costs that would defeat the purpose of making healthcare affordable. It is also essential to invest in health education and preventive care.

An aware and informed public that understands the importance of preventive health measures can significantly reduce the burden on the healthcare system. The need for affordable healthcare in Kashmir needs immediate attention and action. The health of the people is the wealth of the nation, and it is incumbent upon us as a society, and the government as our representative, to ensure that every citizen has access to affordable and high-quality healthcare services.

