Donating Blood Is an Act of Solidarity:  Donate Blood and Save Lives

On the eve of world blood donor day that is on 14th June 2024, let us give our few seconds to understand the facts and myths about blood donation. The theme for world blood donor day is “celebrating 20 years of giving: thank you blood donors’’! Resonates with heartfelt appreciation for saving countless individuals by your donation. It’s an honor to their dedication, steadfastness, courage and empathy for being backbone of blood centers in saving millions of lives.

Safe blood and blood components have a direct impact on saving countless lives. Blood is essential in all healthcare facilities to minimize preventable mortality. More than one million new people are diagnosed with cancer each year & and most of them need regular blood transfusions. Patients with CKD are always in need of blood. India has the largest number of thalassemia patients who are dependent on blood transfusions. Prevalence of anemia in our country need much blood for their needs. The annual demand of blood in India is 14.6 million. So thanks to our voluntary blood donors we are able to balance our demands.

Donating blood can help people to maintain good quality of health. There are so many benefits of blood donation.

A Healthier Heart and vascular system.

A Happier, longer life.

Improves emotional well-being.

Reduces stress

Feeling of gratitude

Lower cancer risk.

Free blood testing.

Boosts immunity.

Myths about blood donation:

Myth No. 1: Donating blood is time consuming

The truth is it hardly takes 8-10 minutes to donate blood. Registration and processing time varies although.

Myth No. 2: Can donate only once a year

Blood cells replenishes itself, it is safe to donate blood after every 3 months in males and after every 4 months in females if your Hb (hemoglobulin) is maintained.

Myth No. 3: Donating blood is painful

Beyond the pinch of the needle and a little pressure from tourniquet, donating blood does not hurt.

Myth No. 4: you can’t donate if you have high cholesterol

This is not true. In fact this is very useful exercise who wants to lower their cholesterol. Donate blood and stay fit.

Myth No. 5: You might contract an infection if I give blood

Again this myth is not true, in fact you will get tested free for HIV,Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Syphilis and malaria diseases.

Myth No. 6: Donating blood can make you sick.

Blood donation will not make you sick, just you have to follow some donation tips shared below!

Blood Donation Tips

If you plan to give blood, follow these steps

Drink plenty of water: staying hydrated makes it easier to find your veins and helps prevent you from becoming light-headed after donating. Keep yourself well hydrated.

Eat well beforehand: don’t skip your breakfast & be sure to eat snacks offered to you after donation. If you have taken proper meal before donation, you will have less chances of donor reaction.

Exercise before donation, not afterward: it is ok to go gym before donation but not afterward. Try to minimize your physical activity on the day of blood donation.

Adequate sleep: Have 6-8 hours of sleep the night before donation. This will keep you active after donation.

Let us take pledge to donate blood and save lives.

(Author is Assistant professor, Blood centre, Government medical college Baramulla)