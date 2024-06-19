Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram, Janipur celebrates Abhinava Gupta Jayanti

Jammu, June 18: Maha Maheshwaracharya Abhinavagupta Jayanti that falls on Nirjala Ekadashi (Jyestha Shukla Paksha Ekdashi) was celebrated by Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram,Nasib Nagar, Janipur with religious fervour as per Trika Parampara.

Abhinavagupta is considered as the epitome of Kashmir Shaiv Darshan who developed a comprehensive methodology for Tanricism of Kashmir by integrating all schools of the Kashmir Shaiva system.The programme started with the Yagneopavit ceremony of Abhinavagupta. The programme was based on the Agamic tradition and devotees were sensitised about the role played by the great master for creating an immense corpus of scriptures to internalise the secrets of the Kashmir Shaiv Darshan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarvesh Tripathi, Faculty of Kashmir Shaiv Darshan at the Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu said,”Acharya Abhinavagupta was not an ordinary exponent of Kashmir Shaiv Darshan, he was the Bhairava Swaroopa.It is not possible for an ordinary scholar to study extensively all Darshanas of the Indian knowledge system. It requires the will of the cosmic power to do that. He proved that Kashmir Shaiv Darshan is the epitome of the philosophy and practical reality as enshrined in the Agamas.”

Dr Sujit Kumar Pandey, Faculty of Kashmir Shaiv Darshan,Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. Said, “There is no contradiction between the Agama and Nigama. It is a deliberate ploy to subvert the integrity of the Indian knowledge system. Abhinavagupta proved this with his magnum opus Tantraloka in which he has given the operational unity of the both.It goes to the credit of Kashmirian Shaivites who have upheld the tantric ecosystem amid all odds in Kashmir.”

Explaining the contribution of the Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram,Fateh Kadal in upholding the Trika Parampara,Sh.Sanjay Raina,an expert and Sadak of the Trika system said,” In modern times it was a challenge to uphold the Trika system in Kashmir due to socio-political upheavals that relegated Kashmiri Pandit society to the margins. And this onslaught Maha Maheshwaracharya Swami Ram Ji Maharaj established the Guru –Shishya Parampara of Kashmir Shaiv Darshan and institutionalised the Trika Shastra learning in Kashmir.He produced the exemplary Shaiva masters that developed the Trika ecosystem across Kashmir and in rest of India .These include Swami Mahatab Kak Ji,Swami Vidhyadhar Ji,Swami Govind Kaul Jalali Ji ,Ishwar Swaroop Swami Lakshman Ji and many more . These masters reignited the bliss of Kashmir Shaiv Darshan.”

On this occasion a historical paper on the Life and Times of Maha Maheshwaracharya Abhinavagupta was read by Dr.Mahesh Kaul,an expert on Tantra and Kashmir Shiav Darshan. This paper was originally published by Shree Ram Shaiv Trika AshRam, Fateh Kadal, Srinagar in 1980.On the basis of this paper he debunked the misleading theories being propagated by various quarters that there was no celebration of Abhinavagupta Jayanti in Kashmir and claiming that it is a recent phenomenon. Blowing into smithereens these misleading theories, Dr.Mahesh Kaul said,” Celebration of the Abhinavagupta Jayanti is a centuries old tradition among Kashmiri Pandits and Shree Ram Shaiv Ashram,Fateh Kadal,Srinagar has been taking lead in this from Kashmir prior to genocide for the last 400 years and its proof lies in the almanac of Shastri Lal Ji Braoo dating back to the Sapta Rishi Samvat 4732.Not only that Sukhnag Mahatmaya an ancient Tiratha Mahatmaya gives the complete description of Abhinavagupta’s entry with his disciples into Bahurupa cave at Bahurupa Tirtha now known as Beerva. Authenticity of this place has been corroborated by Nilmata Purana and the M.A. Stein in his Rajatarangini.This subversive propaganda to appropriate Hindu places in Kashmir will be defeated with the primary research and documents available with Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram.”

On this occasion guest speakers Dr.Sarvesh Tripath and Dr.Sujit Kumar Pandey were felicitated by Surinder Kachroo, President and Jai Krishen Kher, General Secretary and Sanjeev Khosa,Treasurer of Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram, Nasib Nagar, Janipur, respectively.

Celebration was attended by hundreds of devotees and the programme culminated with the distribution of Prasad.