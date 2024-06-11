Gunshots heard in Kathua, Search operation launched

Some gunshots were heard in Seda Sohal area of Heeranagar in Kathua district on Tuesday evening.

Official sources told GNS that that around 7:45pm this evening some gunshots in village Seda Sohal.

According to reports three suspects were seen fleeing towards forest area after the incident.

Till this report was being filed, there was no information regarding any injuries, they said.

Soon after the incident, whole area has been cordoned and searches have been launched. More details will follow(GNS)