Breaking

All residents of J&K should condemn Reasi attack: Farooq Abdullah

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asked all the people of the J&K to condemn the terrorist attack in Reasi.

“Security grid is strong but terrorism still exists. Our border is permeable. It cannot be controlled everywhere. I am sorry to say that the innocent people who went to Shivkhori were attacked. All the people of J&K should should condemn this. We should ask Allah not to send such people here who are creating problems for us, ” he told reporters according to KNS correspondent.

He added that people of J&K should help in security of Yatris.

“We have always welcomed Yatris.We have tried everything so that these people do not face any problem. And, God willing, this year’s Yatra will also go well.

Regarding the congregational message of Shahbaz Sharif to Prime Minister Modi on his third term.

” May Allah make him act on this congratulatory message.” (KNS)

You Might Also Like

PM Modi requests people to drop ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from their social media handles

SANJY-2024: DC Srinagar conducts extensive visit of Yatra Transit Camp Pantha Chowk

NHM J&K releases ranking of Public Health facilities on HMIS (JK e-Sahaj) for April 2024

Distt. Admin Kupwara intensifies Market Checking ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Viral Video: Two accused arrested for indulging in offensive behaviour in Srinagar says Police

Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi requests people to drop ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from their social media handles
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Omar Abdullah should quit politics, message for Muftis also:Tarun Chugh
Breaking
Amit Shah commits to build ‘Bharat’ as bulwark against terrorism, insurgency, naxalism
Developing Story
Semi decomposed dead body recovered in Thajiwas Sonamarg
Breaking
Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India’s security to next level: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.