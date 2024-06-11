All residents of J&K should condemn Reasi attack: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asked all the people of the J&K to condemn the terrorist attack in Reasi.

“Security grid is strong but terrorism still exists. Our border is permeable. It cannot be controlled everywhere. I am sorry to say that the innocent people who went to Shivkhori were attacked. All the people of J&K should should condemn this. We should ask Allah not to send such people here who are creating problems for us, ” he told reporters according to KNS correspondent.

He added that people of J&K should help in security of Yatris.

“We have always welcomed Yatris.We have tried everything so that these people do not face any problem. And, God willing, this year’s Yatra will also go well.

Regarding the congregational message of Shahbaz Sharif to Prime Minister Modi on his third term.

” May Allah make him act on this congratulatory message.” (KNS)