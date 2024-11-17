Govt committed towards Horticulture promotion, growers welfare: Javid Dar

Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar, today reaffirmed government’s commitment towards strengthening of Horticulture sector and welfare of farmer community across Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking as chief guest at the felicitation ceremony of new office bearers of Jammu and Kashmir Processing & Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA), including President Bashir Ahmad Naik, in Srinagar, Javid Dar emphasized the government’s resolve to promote the horticulture sector in a big way.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah, MLA Pattan, Riyaz Ahmad Bedar, MLA Rajpora, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Mir and MLA Wachi Showkat Ahmad Ganai were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that about 70-80 percent of population is associated with the horticulture sector which plays a vital role in Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, contributing significantly to J&K’s GDP. He maintained that the government strives to empower growers through various initiatives including increasing the area under horticulture crops, rejuvenation of old orchards, enhancing productivity and yield, plant protection measures, safeguarding crops from diseases and pests, strengthening of irrigation infrastructure, farm mechanization introducing advanced technology and techniques.

Javid Dar also addressed key issues affecting the sector, such as market access, transportation, import regulations, quality crop distribution, post-harvest management, preserving traditional farming practices, and availability of quality pesticides. He said that all concerns pertaining to the horticultural sector are under consideration for a phased resolution.

The Minister said that the government’s efforts will further solidify Jammu and Kashmir’s reputation as a leading producer of high-quality horticultural products, including apples, walnuts and other fruits. By supporting the horticulture sector, the government aims to improve the livelihoods of farmers and contribute to Jammu and Kashmir’s economic growth, he added.

Highlighting the need for innovation, Javid Dar highlighted government’s plan of introducing new technologies and schemes aimed at supporting progressive farmers.

Stating that the horticulture sector has huge potential for employment generation and sustainable economic growth of people, he said that efforts are on to integrate new technology into the sector and introduce schemes that can benefit farmers and increase production.

The Minister also assured that all stakeholders in the horticulture sector would be consulted and involved in decision-making processes to ensure collective progress.

Felicitating the new office bearers of JKPICCA including it’s new President Bashir Ahmad Naik, the Minister extended greetings to them and urged upon them for making the association more vibrant for progressive farming growth and better economic prospects.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, who also spoke as a guest of honour, asserted on regulation of post harvest management and seamless functioning of cold chain storage for flourishing of horticulture sector.

JKPICCA President Bashir Ahmed Naik, President Sopore Fruit Mandi, Fayaz Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a booklet on horticulture was also released on the occasion.