Developing Story

LG Sinha chairs high-level meeting, reviews Development Progress, Security in Jammu division

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

The Lieutenant Governor,  Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting of senior civil, police officials and DCs, SSPs of Jammu Division to review the progress of development projects and security situation in the region.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Shri Atal Dulloo; DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home, Shri Chandraker Bharti; ADGP (Law & Order) Shri Vijay Kumar; ADGP, Jammu, Shri Anand Jain; ADGP, CID, Shri Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Shri Mandeep Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Shri Ramesh Kumar; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all the districts of Jammu Division.

Opening the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor said that with greater synergy and whole of government approach, our focus should be complete elimination of terrorism and the entire ecosystem supporting them. He told the officers that they should not rest until terrorists are wiped out.

“Exemplary action must be taken against those aiding and abetting the terror ecosystem. Wiping out the terrorism from Jammu Kashmir will be your greatest contribution not only to the security aspect to establish peace but also in the development of J&K and its brighter future,” Lieutenant Governor told the officers.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasized the need for constant monitoring of project implementation and underlined the importance of speedy infrastructure development.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to take comprehensive measures for expansion of public outreach programmes and 100% saturation of all government schemes.

Monitoring of saturation of beneficiary-oriented schemes should remain our priority besides implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and promotion of entrepreneurial schemes like One District One Product that could benefit a large section of the population, he further added.

You Might Also Like

“I was raised in Kashmiri Pandits’ homes, have idea about their trauma”: Mehbooba Mufti

India’s future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers: LG Sinha

Supreme Court issues notice on NTA petition seeking transfer of pleas on NEET-UG from High Court to apex court

Encounter breaks out In Patnitop forests

Delhi Court again postpones Interim Bail Plea hearing of Engineer Rashid

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Govt committed towards Horticulture promotion, growers welfare: Javid Dar
Next Article J&K CM expresses grief on demise of Prof. Abdul Wahid Qureshi
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Terrorist associate arrested in J&K’s  Baramulla
Breaking
PM Modi receives Nigeria’s second highest national award
Breaking
Military Intelligence, Pune Police bust illegal arms racket, 9 from J&K held
Breaking
Police arrests drug peddler in Kupwara; Contraband substance recovered
Breaking