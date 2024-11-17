Breaking

Satish Sharma meets Fencer Chhavi Sharma; assures full government support in her endeavours

Minister for Youth Services and Sports, FCS&CS and Transport, Satish Sharma, today met young female sabre fencer of Jammu and Kashmir, Chhavi Sharma, at her residence.

Chhavi Sharma has brought laurels to the country by winning bronze medal in Sabre girls team event in Cadet and Junior Commonwealth Fencing Championship being held at Christchurch, New Zealand this year in July.

She has also participated in Asian Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship held at Manama Behrain, World Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship Riyad Saudi Arabia and has won many medals in national level fencing championships.

The Minister applauded her excellent performances in national and international events and assured all possible support from the department.

Satish Sharma also appreciated efforts of YS&S department, her parents and coach on her outstanding performances.

The Minister said government is committed to provide best infrastructure and equipment to the players so that they can perform well in national and international events.

