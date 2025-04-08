GMC Udhampur’s split-site arrangement within NMC guidelines: Health Dept.

Srinagar, April 07: The Health and Medical Education Department has informed the J&K Government that, being a hilly region, J&K falls under National Medical Commission’s (NMC) relaxation provisions, and that the split-site arrangement of GMC Udhampur is well within the guidelines prescribed by the NMC.

The information was provided in the Legislative Assembly in response to a starred question raised by MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta regarding GMC Udhampur. The house was informed that GMC Udhampur was sanctioned by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India under the CSS ‘Establishment of medical colleges attached with District/Referral Hospitals’ in 2019.

“As per the guidelines, the medical college can be established with attached District Hospital in two locations available within 10 kms radius in case unitary piece of land (20 acres or 200 kanals) is not available,” the reply said.

The reply said NMCs amendment notification of 2020, which permits medical colleges to be established in hilly areas, Northeastern states, and notified tribal regions to be housed on more than one plot of land. However, the distance between these plots must be less than 10 kilometres or within 30 minutes of travel time—whichever is less. The house was informed that accordingly, the medical college was to be attached with existing DH Udhampur and the quantum of land required minimum for the purpose was 200 kanals within a radius of 10 kms from the District Hospital.

It said the limited space availability at DH Udhampur, having only 60 kanals was insufficient for a full-fledged medical college requiring 200 kanals as per NMC norms. The reply stated that GMC Udhampur was planned on two sites to meet the 200-kanal land requirement: 60 kanals at DH Udhampur for teaching hospital and 170 kanals at Village Baili (within 10 km) for hostels, admin blocks, and other non-clinical facilities.

As a hilly region, J&K qualifies for NMC’s relaxation provisions, and GMC Udhampur’s split-site setup complies with NMC guidelines—being within 10 km and 30 minutes of travel. The project also meets open/green space norms, with only 15.8% (14,000 sqm) of the total 88,550 sqm area under construction, leaving 84.2% (74,550 sqm) as open/green space. Though, District Hospital Udhampur is congested in terms of space, yet efforts are afoot to utilize the existing ITI building/space for expansion of services in DH Udhampur for which modalities are being worked out in consultation with concerned Department. In response to a question regarding the lack of basement and ground floor parking in the new hospital block, the House was informed that the DPR of GMC Udhampur was prepared as per NMC norms and vetted by a committee constituted in 2019.

Basement or ground floor parking was not part of the original DPR. However, recognizing the need, the administration is exploring the use of the existing ITI building/space at DH Udhampur for parking and other facilities.

Regarding the acquisition of the adjacent ITI building for expansion, the reply stated that to ease congestion, the Health Department plans to acquire the building to set up a 50-bedded Critical Care Block (CCB) under ECRP-II. The matter has been taken up with the Skill Development Department.

On relocating the power receiving station, it was informed that the District Development Commissioner, Udhampur has constituted a committee to work out the modalities.

As for the location of doctors’ residential quarters 12–15 km away from the hospital, the reply noted that due to space constraints, split sites were chosen in line with MoHFW guidelines. Emergency response is managed through round-the-clock availability of medical staff, with on-call duties and hospital transport arranged as needed.

In reply to a question on timeline for its completion, the response said that Govt. of India has fixed 31/03/2025 deadline for execution of work of New Medical College, Udhampur (Phase-III) under CSS. As on date no violations of the prescribed standards have been reported by the Executive Wing (PWD, Department).

In response to another question, whether government has procured O-arm machine for GMC Udhampur, it said Image Modulating System (O-Arm) is fully functional in OT of the Associated Hospital, GMC, Udhampur and about 53 Radio-imaging procedures have been performed successfully by surgeons since its installation and commissioning.

The house was informed that Orthopedic Surgeons have been using an O-arm for orthopedic and spine surgeries for the past four years.

The NMC Ethics and Medical Registration Board, New Delhi, explicitly stated in 2024 that both orthopaedic surgeons and neurosurgeons are competent to perform spine surgeries.

The O-Arm machine helps orthopaedic surgeons to navigate with ease i.e. Real time visualization of drill guide and intended trajectories aids in optimized implant positioning.

Pertinently, GMC Udhampur has full effective staff strength in the Department of Orthopaedics comprising Prof and HoD, Assistant Professors, Registrars, Junior Residents, Consultants to perform the advanced surgeries in the Institution.

The Institution is performing all the advanced Orthopaedic Surgeries by the Orthopaedic Surgeons also. Moreover, the Technician to operate the machine in the Ortho-OT has also been provided by the Company at their own risk and cost for the whole life-cycle of the machine for the facilitation, craft operation and ease of the surgeons.