CSIR-IIIM, Pankajakasthuri partner to validate Herbal Asthama Medicine

Jammu, April 07: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, led by Director Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Monday signed a research agreement with Kerala-based Pankajakasthuri India (P) Ltd., headed by Padma Shri awardee Dr J. Hareendran Nair. The collaboration aims to conduct pre-clinical validation of a poly-herbal formulation developed for the management of bronchial asthma, under the AYUSH framework.

The agreement was formally signed by Dr Zabeer Ahmed and Dr J. Hareendran Nair in the presence of key scientists and representatives from both institutions. The CSIR-IIIM team included senior scientists from pharmacology, natural product chemistry, and quality management, while Pankajakasthuri was represented by Executive Director Kishan Chand and Research Projects Coordinator Dr M.A. Nambi. Before the signing ceremony, presentations highlighted the achievements of CSIR-IIIM and the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of Pankajakasthuri.

A spokesman explained that the initiative aims to scientifically validate the formulation using advanced phytochemical standardisation, in-vitro and in-vivo studies, and toxicity assessments. The collaboration blends traditional medicinal knowledge with rigorous scientific research to create innovative, reliable healthcare solutions. Dr Zabeer Ahmed described the partnership as a landmark moment for the scientific validation of AYUSH products, reflecting a joint commitment to sustainable health innovation. Dr Hareendran Nair expressed confidence that the collaboration with CSIR-IIIM would further strengthen public trust in Pankajakasthuri’s products.

The event was organised by the RMBD&IST section of CSIR-IIIM, under the leadership of Er Abdul Rahim, Chief Scientist, and reflects a significant step towards integrating traditional and modern medicine for the betterment of public health.