J&K Handicapped Association stages protest in Sgr

Srinagar, April 07: The Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) on Monday staged a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar, demanding immediate government action to address the longstanding issues faced by the disabled community in the Union Territory.

Dozens of members from the association assembled at the protest site, holding placards and raising slogans to highlight what they described as government apathy toward their rights and welfare. The protestors said that despite repeated pleas and assurances, little has been done on the ground to improve the conditions and rights of persons with disabilities.

“We are not here to beg. We are here to demand our rights that are guaranteed under the law,” said Abdul Rashid Bhat, president of JKHA. “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, must be fully implemented in J&K. It has been years and yet the government continues to ignore our basic needs.”

Protestors expressed deep frustration over the lack of political will to address their grievances. They said successive governments have failed to introduce meaningful reforms or ensure proper implementation of policies for the welfare of the disabled. One of the key issues raised by the protestors was the inadequate monthly financial assistance provided to persons with disabilities. They argued that the current pension of Rs 1,200 is grossly insufficient to meet even the most basic needs and demanded that it be increased to Rs 5,000.

“Rs 1,200 a month is inhumane,” said a protestor. “This amount doesn’t even cover essential medicines, let alone food or transportation. We are demanding an amount that respects our dignity and reflects the cost of living.” The protestors also voiced concerns over the absence of a structured rehabilitation program and the lack of reserved quotas in education and employment. They said that despite being qualified, many individuals with disabilities remain unemployed due to the lack of inclusive recruitment policies and dedicated job drives.

“In every sector, there are reservations for other marginalized groups, but our community is consistently overlooked. Our youth, even with degrees, are forced to stay at home,” another protestor said. The protestors further demanded improved accessibility in public infrastructure, pointing out that transportation systems, healthcare facilities, and government buildings across the UT remain largely inaccessible for persons with disabilities.

“There are no ramps, no accessible toilets, no signage, and no assistance at most public places. We are constantly made to feel like second-class citizens,” the protesters said. “Accessibility is not a privilege — it’s a basic right.”

They also criticized the absence of nodal officers for disability-related issues in various government departments, as well as the lack of regular accessibility audits. According to them, these gaps contribute to the systemic neglect of their community. Prominent disability rights activist and Padma Shri awardee Javed Ahmad Tak, who was present at the protest, echoed these concerns. He criticized the recent budget presented in the J&K Assembly, stating that it failed to include any significant provisions for the specially-abled. “The budget talks about support for women, low-income families, and other schemes like free electricity for AAY households — but there’s no mention of persons with disabilities,” Tak said. “This kind of exclusion speaks volumes about where we stand in the government’s priorities.”

Bhat emphasized that the community’s patience is wearing thin and urged the administration to act without further delay. “We have waited long enough. If no concrete steps are taken, we will be left with no choice but to intensify our protest starting April 30,” he said.