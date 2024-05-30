GMC B’la’s inaugural MBBS batch records 96 pass percentage

Srinagar, May 29: The Govt. Medical College Baramulla has recorded an impressive 96 percent pass rate as the institution bid farewell to its inaugural MBBS batch on Wednesday.

The medical college organized a farewell for its first MBBS batch and BSc Paramedical students, with Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, attending as the chief guest.

In his address at the event, the Secretary said that passing a batch of 100 doctors is a moment of pride advising the young doctors to never lose the ethical practices. He congratulated medical college authorities and people of entire north Kashmir.

“It is a major milestone and an achievement as the district hospital was turned into a medical college in five years and it was a challenging task. The doctors will serve patients not only in Jammu and Kashmir but in the entire country,” Secretary Health said.

Shah said of the seven new medical colleges in J&K, five have completed their first batch of MBBS students and the results are satisfying. “The GMC Baramulla has witnessed 96 percent pass percentage which is encouraging,” he said.

The Secretary said in times to come, GMC Baramulla has the potential to become one of the best medical colleges in the country.

“Making a medical college and sustaining it is a huge achievement and I appreciate all the stakeholders. In times to come, the medical college will be strengthened further in terms of upgradation in machinery and infrastructure. We need to work out for the betterment of medical education and patient care,” he said.

Shah said that the development of infrastructure in the medical college was needed and whatever gaps are remaining there will be fulfilled in due course of time.

“This is one of the few medical colleges in the periphery where we have started the much needed fibroscan facility to facilitate patient care and improve the diagnosis of liver diseases. The facility has come as a relief for people of north Kashmir,” he said

The secretary said they committed to provide comprehensive care to people including state-of-the-art diagnostic setup, management and follow-up of all types of patients.

The Secretary also reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering the best possible treatment and health facilities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a query regarding prescription audit, Shah said the country as well as the UT was facing a critical issue of antibiotic resistance for which the WHO and clinical health specialists suggest to make sure that antibiotic resistance does not happen and it does not spread.

“Prescription audit is very important and we as a system collectively prevent for the patient care and I am sure the intent will continue in future as well,” he said.

Principal GMC Baramulla, Dr Rubi Reshi, Medical Superintendent GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, HoDs, faculty members, doctors, MBBS students and other concerned officers, staff and officials were present at the event.