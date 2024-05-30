No active case of FMD in Pulwama: Official

Pulwama, May 29: The authorities of Sheep Husbandry have reported no new case of highly infectious, Foot and Mouth Disease, ( FMD) in ovine animals during last one week in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Dr. Mohammad Ashraf, the District Sheep Husbandry Officer (DSHO) of Pulwama, revealed that the highly infectious viral disease had been detected in certain areas of the district since early April 2024.

Dr. Ashraf explained that FMD, which predominantly affects large ruminants, had unusually infected sheep in specific villages such as Tahab and Trichal.

He said that the likely cause was the intermingling of local flocks with those migrating from the border areas of Jammu.

He said that in response to the outbreak, the district’s Sheep Husbandry department dispatched trained veterinarians to the affected villages to assist sheep breeders in managing the disease.

He revealed that approximately 20,000 doses of ring vaccination were administered around the infected sites to contain the spread of this disease.

“Prior to this, 30,000 doses had already been given to unaffected sheep as a preventative measure,” he said.

Dr. Ashraf assured that there is an ample supply of vaccination available, and breeders can readily access it from the department.

“Special teams from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K) and the Provincial Disease Investigation Laboratory in Srinagar visited the affected areas, providing guidance and strategies to curb the spread of the disease,” he said, adding that they also conducted awareness programmes for farmers, under the direction of Pulwama’s Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Basharat Qayoom.

The DSHO expressed satisfaction with the containment efforts, stating that there are no active FMD cases in Pulwama.

“All infected cases have recovered,” Dr. Ashraf confirmed. He added that with the situation under control, sheep breeders have moved their flocks to higher pastures for grazing.