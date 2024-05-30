Sports

Inter-School Zonal Level Tournament begins at Bhaderwah with grand inauguration

RK News
1 Min Read

Bhaderwah, May 29: The Inter-School Zonal Level Tournament for U17 and U14 boys was inaugurated at LHS Nichla Thara, Bhaderwah at a grand opening ceremony.

Organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports Bhaderwah, the tournament features competitions in Kabaddi, Football, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Badminton, Carrom, Chess, Tug of War, Yoga, and Cricket. The event was formally inaugurated by ASP Vinod Kumar, in the presence of Headmistress Vipna Devi, Physical Education Masters, Teachers, and sports enthusiasts.

Around 35 government and private schools are participating in the tournament, with matches to determine eligibility for the Inter-Zonal District level competition.

The competitions are being held under the patronage of Director of Youth Services and Sports, J&K Shubash Chander Chibber   and the guidance of District Youth Services & Sports Officer. Sunil Kumar and overall supervision by ZPEO Bhaderwah Vijay Kumar. After the inauguration, Zonal Education Officer Vijay Kumar welcomed ASP Vinod Kumar with a bouquet of flowers.

The matches are being officiated by technical committees consisting of Physical Education Masters, Teachers, and REK Teachers, ensuring fair play and a competitive spirit throughout the tournament.

