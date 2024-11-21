GMC Anantnag organises live surgical workshop on OSA syndrome

Anantnag, Nov 20:The Department of ENT & HNS at GMC Anantnag, in collaboration with the Indian Association of Surgeons for Sleep Apnea, on Wednesday organised a ‘Live Surgical Workshop cum CME on Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome.’

Dr. Aamir Yousuf Associate Professor and Head ENT Department GMC Anantnag said that obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has become increasingly common, with cases found in nearly every household. “It is a breathing disorder caused by the thickening of the upper airway, including areas such as the nose, oropharynx, tonsils, nasopharynx, tongue, and hypopharynx. This results in the airway becoming obstructed during sleep, leading to inadequate oxygen supply to the brain,” he said.

Dr. Aamir said that insufficient oxygenation of the brain during sleep affects the quality of life. “When the brain doesn’t receive enough oxygen, mornings are not refreshing, and the consequences extend beyond ENT concerns. OSA leads to strain on the body and brain, often necessitating consultations with neurologists, cardiologists, and physicians. We are witnessing an alarming rise in pediatric obesity, with many children suffering from OSA due to hypertrophic tonsils and adenoids,” he said.

He said that untreated OSA in children can result in memory impairment and poor academic performance. “Timely intervention is critical. Parents should consult ENT surgeons and pediatricians who can diagnose the condition through simple radiographs or X-rays,” he added.

Dr. Aamir also discussed the broader impact of OSA, mentioning its role in causing fatigue, daytime drowsiness, and even social issues such as marital discord. “Snoring, a common symptom of OSA, often leads to stigma. We are seeing cases where it has contributed to family problems and even divorces. Besides, drivers with untreated OSA are at higher risk of accidents due to poor sleep quality despite sufficient sleep duration,” he explained.

Dr. Aamir added that the ENT department at GMC Anantnag has recently acquired Coblation technology, which enables painless surgeries for conditions like tonsils and adenoids. “This is a patented technology from Smith & Nephew, an American company. We installed it last month, making GMC Anantnag the second institution in the region, after GMC Srinagar, to offer this facility,” he said.

Adding, “Vikas Agarwa is an internationally renowned sleep surgeon known for his pioneering work in robotic and tongue-base reduction surgeries. We are delighted to have Professor Agarwal with us today. He will be performing live surgeries on 3–4 patients, selected based on their polysomnography tests. One patient has a sleep score of 90, indicating a very severe condition, while another has a score of 35. These surgeries will be a valuable learning experience.”