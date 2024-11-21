Kashmir

IGP Kashmir visits Shopian, reviews crime & security

Srinagar, Nov 20: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi visited Shopian district on Wednesday to review the functioning of the district’s law enforcement efforts and to assess the security situation in the district.
The visit included a review of the district’s crime scenario, law and order preparedness, the performance of the Special Operations Group (SOG), and the ongoing training programs for the police personnel.
During his visit, IGP Birdi chaired a crime review meeting which was attended by senior officers, including DIG SKR Javid Iqbal, SSP Shopian, and other gazetted officers. SSP Shopian, Anayat Ali Chowdhary, provided a comprehensive briefing on the district’s policing operations.
The IGP emphasized the need for robust intelligence gathering and timely operational responses to maintain peace and security in the region. He also inspected the SOG camps, urging regular training and advanced programs to enhance operational capabilities.
The crime review focused on recent trends, with the IGP Birdi stressed upon the importance of curbing anti-national activities. He directed the officers to intensify surveillance and take stringent measures against the misuse of social media to incite violence.
IGP Birdi concluded his visit by inspecting various police stations in Shopian, including Police Station Shopian, where he reviewed the PS records maintained at the stations.

