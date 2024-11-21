Jammu

Commissioner Secy reviews progress on tourism dev projects

Jammu, Nov 20: Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal, today convened a meeting to review progress on various tourism development projects being implemented by the Public Works (R&B) Department.
The meeting focused on the status of ongoing projects, the Budget Estimates for 2025-26 and the Revised Estimates for 2024-25 under the UT Capex Budget.
Secretary Public Works (R&B), Directors of Tourism Kashmir and Jammu, Managing Director, JKCCC/JKTDC, Chief Engineers of PW (R&B) for Central Kashmir, North Kashmir and South Kashmir, Chief Engineer of PWD (R&B) for Jammu, Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley, Director Finance, Tourism Department, Director Planning, Tourism Department, Director, SKICC, All Chief Executive Officers of Tourism Development Authorities and Secretary, JTGC/RSGC/KGC were present in the meeting.
The Commissioner Secretary expressed concern over the slow pace of work and low fund utilization under the Capex Budget.
It was decided that the Commissioner Secretary Tourism and the Secretary PWD would conduct zone-wise reviews to ensure the timely completion of projects.
Yasha Mudgal instructed the concerned officers to prepare detailed progress reports and meet established monthly targets to complete the work under the Capex Budget. She issued strong directions to accelerate project execution and ensure full expenditure by the end of the financial year.

