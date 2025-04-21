Breaking

Gandhi Global Family Extends Condolences on Pope Francis Passing

With profound sorrow, the Gandhi Global Family mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a global beacon of peace, compassion, and humility.

His life was a testament to the values of love, unity, and service to humanity, principles that resonate deeply with the Gandhian ethos of nonviolence and universal brotherhood.

Pope Francis inspired millions with his unwavering commitment to social justice,
environmental stewardship, and interfaith harmony.

His simplicity, empathy, and courage in addressing global challenges touched hearts across borders and faiths, leaving an enduring legacy of hope and healing.

On behalf of the Gandhi Global Family, we extend our deepest condolences to the Catholic Church, his followers, and all who were touched by his grace.

We honor his remarkable contributions to fostering peace and solidarity, and we
pledge to carry forward his vision of a just and compassionate world.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his teachings continue to guide humanity toward a brighter, more inclusive future.

With heartfelt respect, Ghulam Nabi Azad, President, Gandhi Global Family.

