MLA Banihal Seeks Operationalisation of Baramulla-Katra Railway Service 

Ramban, April 21: Expressing serious concern over the widespread devastation caused by incessant rains, hailstorms, landslides, and cloudbursts across parts of Jammu and Kashmir—particularly in Ramban, Banihal, Gool, and Dharamkund—Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Banihal, Mr. Sajjad Shaheen, has urged the government to take immediate and comprehensive measures to mitigate the crisis.

In a formal statement issued today, the MLA highlighted the extensive damage to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW), which remains blocked at multiple locations due to landslides and road collapse triggered by continuous rainfall.

“The continued closure of the NHW has led to a crisis-like situation in the region, severely disrupting movement, supply chains, and emergency services,” the statement read.

Sajjad Shaheen appealed to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir to urgently take up the issue with the Government of India and ensure the operationalisation of the Baramulla-Katra railway service on humanitarian grounds until full road connectivity is restored.

Terming the situation unprecedented, the MLA demanded that the destruction caused by recent extreme weather events be officially declared a natural calamity.

He cited large-scale damage to residential houses, agricultural land, orchards, vehicles, and livestock, particularly in Ramban, Banihal, and Gool. “A landslide caused by a cloudburst in Dharamkund alone has damaged 37 residential houses. The scale of loss to infrastructure, property, and livelihoods is alarming,” he said.

The statement further called for a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package for affected families—especially transporters, farmers, and daily wage labourers—who have suffered severe economic setbacks due to the ongoing disruption.

“The administration must move swiftly to assess losses, provide interim relief, and initiate long-term rehabilitation measures to support the affected population,” Mr. Shaheen added, reiterating the urgent need for both infrastructural restoration and humanitarian assistance.