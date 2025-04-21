Breaking

LG Sinha to Inaugurate National Seminar on Women-Led Development in Srinagar

RK Online Desk
New Delhi, April 21: The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS) has announced that the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural session of its upcoming National Seminar on “Women-Led Development: Channelizing New Horizons of Empowerment during the Narendra Modi Era for Viksit Bharat.

The announcement was made following a meeting held in New Delhi on April 21, 2025, between CNMS representatives and the Lieutenant Governor. The seminar is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

CNMS Managing Trustee, Prof. Jasim Mohammad, expressed his gratitude to Shri Sinha for accepting the invitation. “His esteemed presence will be a source of immense pride and inspiration for all guests, participants, and attendees,” he said.

The seminar aims to highlight the role of women in shaping a developed India, with a special focus on the initiatives taken during the Narendra Modi era. It will bring together scholars, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss new avenues for women’s empowerment and nation-building.

