Ganderbal hosts successful 5thDistrict Yogasana Sports Championship

Ganderbal, June 12: The 5th District Ganderbal Yogasana Sports Championship 2024-25 concluded on Wednesday at the Indoor Stadium in Sehpora, Ganderbal. Organized by the District Ganderbal Yogasana Sports Association and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council, the championship featured competitions in sub-junior, junior, and senior categories for both boys and girls, as well as men and women.

The event drew a large and enthusiastic crowd of spectators, highlighting the growing popularity of yogasana sports in the region. Sayima Farooq, President of the District Ganderbal Yogasana Sports Association, along with other association office bearers, were praised for their successful management of the championship.

Chief Guest Shabir Ahmad Dar, a J&K sports coach, commended Sayima Farooq for her efforts and awarded prizes to the top performers. In his address, Dar emphasized the importance of yogasana sports for physical and mental health.

The event also saw the presence of several notable guests, including DYSSO Ganderbal Sheikh Shafakat, Rahil, Manager of the Indoor Stadium Sehpora, and Tariq Ahmad from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dr. Sayima Farooq, who also served as the Competition Director, extended a formal vote of thanks to the dignitaries and participants, marking the peaceful conclusion of the championship on June 12, 2024.