J&K's Shreya, Vishal to Represent India at Asian Fencing Championship in Indonesia

Jammu, June 15: Prominent international fencers from Jammu and Kashmir, Shreya Gupta and Vishal Thapar, are all set to fly to Bali, Indonesia, to participate in the prestigious Asian Fencing Championship, scheduled to be held from June 17 to 22.
The duo earned their spots in this elite international competition based on their impressive national rankings, achieved during the Senior National Fencing Championship held in Kerala earlier this year.
In preparation for the championship, both fencers underwent rigorous two-week training sessions at the India Camp in Pune, where they trained under national-level coaches as part of the official contingent. The camp was focused on refining technical skills, improving fitness, and enhancing mental conditioning to face top-ranked Asian opponents.
Their participation is seen as a significant boost to the fencing community in Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting not only their individual talent and dedication but also the growing standard of sporting excellence in the Union Territory. Officials, coaches and sports enthusiasts have extended their best wishes to the fencers, expressing confidence in their ability to shine on the international stage and bring laurels to the nation.

 

 

