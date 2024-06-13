KU launches first-ever annual sports calendar for session 2024-25

Srinagar, June 11: To encourage a vibrant sports culture and to raise awareness about sports events among students, the University of Kashmir (KU), Wednesday, unveiled its first-ever annual sports calendar for the session 2024-25.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, emphasised the varsity’s dedication to promote sports and providing necessary support to student-athletes.

“The sports calendar will play a crucial role in informing students about upcoming sports events and encouraging greater participation,” Prof Nilofer Khan said.

To encourage gender inclusivity, the Vice Chancellor announced several initiatives specifically aimed at promoting women’s sports within the university.

“KU encourages students to actively participate in sports and make the most of the opportunities available,” she said, while acknowledging the efforts of Surjeet Kour, Lady Sports Assistant, in advancing women’s sports.

Prof Khan issued special instructions to the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) to enhance support and development programmes for female athletes.

Prof Khan also announced the adoption of the University Model School for sports while expressing her vision for the school to become a centre of excellence in sports education.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, extended his best wishes for the successful release of the annual sports calendar.

“We hope the calendar becomes a guiding tool for students in planning and engaging in various sports activities throughout the year,” he said.

Director, DPES, Dr Mandeep Singh shared several key points about the sports calendar and the varsity’s sports programmes, including enhanced training facilities for various sports, introduction of new sports disciplines to the university’s curriculum, plans for inter-college and inter-university sports competitions and support and development programmes aimed at helping athletes achieve national and international recognition.

During the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor felicitated the medallists of the ‘All India Pencak Silat’ and ‘Qwan Ki Do’ contingents, appreciating their outstanding achievements and assuring continuous support from the university for promoting sports excellence.

Gymnasium Coach, Sheikh Adil, and guests from Big FM including M Abrar (Cluster Head), RJ Sameen, Burhan Ahmad and Tauseef Ahmed (Technical Heads), attended the ceremony.