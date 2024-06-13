Sports

KU launches first-ever annual sports calendar for session 2024-25

RK News
RK News
3 Min Read

Srinagar, June 11: To encourage a vibrant sports culture and to raise awareness about sports events among students, the University of Kashmir (KU), Wednesday, unveiled its first-ever annual sports calendar for the session 2024-25.
Highlighting the importance of this initiative, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, emphasised the varsity’s dedication to promote sports and providing necessary support to student-athletes.
“The sports calendar will play a crucial role in informing students about upcoming sports events and encouraging greater participation,” Prof Nilofer Khan said.
To encourage gender inclusivity, the Vice Chancellor announced several initiatives specifically aimed at promoting women’s sports within the university.
“KU encourages students to actively participate in sports and make the most of the opportunities available,” she said, while acknowledging the efforts of Surjeet Kour, Lady Sports Assistant, in advancing women’s sports.
Prof Khan issued special instructions to the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) to enhance support and development programmes for female athletes.
Prof Khan also announced the adoption of the University Model School for sports while expressing her vision for the school to become a centre of excellence in sports education.
KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, extended his best wishes for the successful release of the annual sports calendar.
“We hope the calendar becomes a guiding tool for students in planning and engaging in various sports activities throughout the year,” he said.
Director, DPES, Dr Mandeep Singh shared several key points about the sports calendar and the varsity’s sports programmes, including enhanced training facilities for various sports, introduction of new sports disciplines to the university’s curriculum, plans for inter-college and inter-university sports competitions and support and development programmes aimed at helping athletes achieve national and international recognition.
During the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor felicitated the medallists of the ‘All India Pencak Silat’ and ‘Qwan Ki Do’ contingents, appreciating their outstanding achievements and assuring continuous support from the university for promoting sports excellence.
Gymnasium Coach, Sheikh Adil, and guests from Big FM including M Abrar (Cluster Head), RJ Sameen, Burhan Ahmad and Tauseef Ahmed (Technical Heads), attended the ceremony.

 

You Might Also Like

Ganderbal hosts successful 5thDistrict Yogasana Sports Championship

Shaheed Abdul Majeed Memorial Night Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament inaugurated in Poonch

Inter-school sports events enthusiastically kick off in Budgam

WHS Sports Hub Partners with Franklin Sports to introduce Pickleball in Kashmir

J&K Football Association congratulates JKSC Football Academy

Share This Article
Previous Article Ganderbal hosts successful 5thDistrict Yogasana Sports Championship
Next Article Jammu Terror Attacks
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Jammu Terror Attacks
Editorial
ARI & Trainings Secretary leads key inspections at GMC, Super Speciality Hospital
City
DC Srinagar presides over live demonstration of mock drill on flood response at Nehru Park
City
SKUAST-K establishes Directorate of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and School of One Health
City

Recent Comments

No comments to show.