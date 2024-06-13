Sports

Shaheed Abdul Majeed Memorial Night Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament inaugurated in Poonch

Media XI wins opening match; Ravi named Man of the Match

2 Min Read

Poonch, June 12: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Poonch, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Yasin M. Chaudhary, organized the Shaheed Abdul Majeed Memorial Night Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament here on Wednesday at the Sports Stadium.
The event, held under the supervision of DYSSO Mool Raj Uttam, was officially inaugurated by the father of Shaheed Abdul Majeed.
The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of DDC Yasin M. Chaudhary and SSP Yougal Manhas, along with all Zonal Physical Education Officers (ZPEOs) and the physical staff of the department. The Power Development Department (PDD) played a crucial role in ensuring proper electricity supply for the event. Other notable attendees included Nirdosh Kumar, Incharge Manager of Sports Stadium Poonch, Xen PDD, retired ZPEOs Narjeet Singh, and other prominent citizens.
In the opening match of the tournament, Media XI defeated YSS V by 20 runs. The leading scorer for Media XI, Ravi, with 45 runs, was declared Man of the Match.
The technical committee, led by Pawan Kumar (PEL Convener) and Gurvinder Singh (PET), ensured the smooth execution of the tournament. The women empowerment ceremonial committees also contributed significantly to the event’s success. The master of the ceremonial event was Vijay Kumar (PEM). The tournament has been organised as a tribute to the late Shaheed Abdul Majeed.

 

