Four gamblers arrested in Baramulla; Stake money seized

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday have arrested 04 gamblers and seized stake money and playing cards from their possession in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on a specific information regarding gambling activities in Dhobiwan Kunzer, a police party headed by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg raided the specific spot and apprehended 04 gamblers & recovered stake money of ₹7000/- & playing cards from their possession. They have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Shah son of Sultan Shah rsident of Takiya Gonipora, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh son of Abdul Satar resident of Hard Suresh Khag, Showkat Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Haran Soibugh & Imtiyaz AHmad Tantray son of Abdul Hamid resident of Hardubani. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigation has been initiated.