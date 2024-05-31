Breaking

Four gamblers arrested in Baramulla; Stake money seized

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday have arrested 04 gamblers and seized stake money and playing cards from their possession in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on a specific information regarding gambling activities in Dhobiwan Kunzer, a police party headed by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg raided the specific spot and apprehended 04 gamblers & recovered stake money of ₹7000/- & playing cards from their possession. They have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Shah son of Sultan Shah rsident of Takiya Gonipora, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh son of Abdul Satar resident of Hard Suresh Khag, Showkat Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Haran Soibugh & Imtiyaz AHmad Tantray son of Abdul Hamid resident of Hardubani. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigation has been initiated.

You Might Also Like

BJP J&K holds Parliamentary Election Management Committee review meeting

“If New Delhi will move one step ahead, we will two”, says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Akhnoor Road Accident: Indian Red Cross Society team meet injured persons

Educationists’ role essential in achieving tobacco free society: Justice Tashi

Babar Azam should bat at number 3: Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “If New Delhi will move one step ahead, we will two”, says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Next Article BJP J&K holds Parliamentary Election Management Committee review meeting
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police books notorious lady drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla
Breaking
Srinagar-bound Vistara flight gets hoax bomb threat call
Developing Story
Screening panel reconstituted for Kashmiri migrant’s registration must expedite the process: Tarigami
Developing Story
‘Casspir Runs Over Elderly Man in Srinagar Locality’
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.