“If New Delhi will move one step ahead, we will two”, says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said if New Delhi will move one step ahead, he will come forward two step for peaceful resolution of issues. He was talking to media person at Jamia Masjid Srinagar after attending Friday congregational prayers.

He said it is unfortunate that government keeps me under house arrest without serving any legal notice. “I don’t know why government keeps me under house arrest without producing any legal note. It is unfortunate. I am hoping this policy should end and I should be allowed to move freely and put forth my view in public,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said.

He said if government think I will leave my ethical stand on issues, then they are wrong. I hope government will realize the situation and take amicable steps accordingly.

“Hurriyat Conference (M) always supported dialogue and want talks to initiate so that pending issues must be addressed and resolved. We have supported talks a lot, and in the meanwhile we suffered attacks, but we didn’t change our stand”, he said

He expressed deep concern over the detention of youth and process of verification started by J&K government required for jobs and travel documents, saying “a big chunk of youth are lodged in jails while the government has made verification process very complicated.

Hope the government will rethink over it and the process will be eased out”.

“If government will move one step ahead, we are ready to move two,” but simultaneously added, “The Hurriyat Conference will not come under the pressure of iron fist policy adopted by New Delhi and J&K administration,” he maintained.

Mirwaiz added, “We don’t want violence and bloodshed. We don’t want jails and graves to be filled by our youngsters. I think time has come to move ahead. Government should shun its muscle-power policy and embrace realistic approach for resolution of issues.(KNS)