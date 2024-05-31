Breaking

BJP J&K holds Parliamentary Election Management Committee review meeting

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
3 Min Read

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, held a meeting of its Parliamentary election management committee to review the election working during the Parliamentary elections at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

 

Ravinder Raina, President, J&K BJP, chaired the meeting, while he, along with Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organization), J&K BJP, discussed and sought detailed reporting about the Parliament election 2024 from the State Incharges of various departments under BJP State Election Management Committee.

 

Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary BJP & Prabhari of J&K BJP also addressed the meeting through virtual mode.

 

Dr Nirmal Singh, former Dy. CM, Cluster Incharge for Parliament Constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir, Sh. Shamsher Singh Manhas, former MP (Rajya Sabha), Sh. Sunil Sharma, General Secretary J&K BJP. Adv. Vibodh Gupta, General Secretary J&K BJP, Dr. Devinder Manyal, General Secretary J&K BJP & State Convenor J&K BJP Parliament Election Management Committee also addressed the meeting.

 

Pawan Khajuria, Vice-President J&K BJP & Co-convenor J&K BJP Parliament Election Management Committee coordinated the proceedings of the meeting.

 

Tarun Chugh, while addressing the meeting, appreciated the dedicated work by the party cadre throughout the parliamentary elections. He asked the Incharges and the members of the various committees under Election Management Committee to note down their experiences during this election and use this knowledge in the forthcoming Assembly and Local Body elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

 

Ravinder Raina said that the party cadre worked with extreme grit and dedication and faced every challenge with utmost professionalism during the entire election period. He said that the party cadre worked relentlessly which will result into the massive win of the party on both the Parliament seats contested by BJP in Jammu & Kashmir. He asked the party cadre to further improve their skill by taking advantage of their experiences during these elections and working with even more vigor in future elections.

 

Ashok Koul, while interacting with all the Incharges under the State election management committee, prompted them to share their experiences and pointed out the various specified areas that will need further effort by the party cadre.

 

Later in the evening, a review meeting of the Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary Constituency was also held, which was addressed by Ravinder Raina, Ashok Koul, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Sunil Sharma, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Chander Mohan Gupta and Bharat Bhushan.

You Might Also Like

No heat wave in Kashmir for next 9 days: Weatherman

DC Ramban stresses on hindrance free NH-44 for SANJY-2024, tourist & fruit season

2024 LS polls: Exit polls after 6:30 pm tomorrow, Congress refrains from participating in post-poll predictions

DHSK observes World No Tobacco Day

19 fire incidents reported in May in Udhampur

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Four gamblers arrested in Baramulla; Stake money seized
Next Article 19 fire incidents reported in May in Udhampur
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Four gamblers arrested in Baramulla; Stake money seized
Breaking
“If New Delhi will move one step ahead, we will two”, says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Breaking
Akhnoor Road Accident: Indian Red Cross Society team meet injured persons
Breaking
Educationists’ role essential in achieving tobacco free society: Justice Tashi
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.