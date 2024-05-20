Kashmir

Former spokesperson of banned JeI surrenders before police in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 19 : A former spokesperson of the banned Jamat-e-Islami surrendered before police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district, an official statement said on Sunday.
“The accused person was involved in the conspiracy and many other crimes, including anti-national slogans,” it added.
The official statement added, The accused person namely Ali Mohd Lone @ Advocate Zahid Ali resident of Nihama Pulwama, who was involved in Case FIR No. 19/2019 under section 13 UAP Act and 147, 148, 149, 336, 332, 427, 307, 435, 436, 120, 225 RPC of Police Station Rainawari, surrendered before the concerned Police Station and has been arrested in the instant case on May 16, 2022.”.
“The said accused was involved in a conspiracy and commission of crimes involving arson, rioting, an attempt to jailbreak, raising anti-national slogans and stone pelting in Srinagar Central Jail in 2019,” the statement added.
Ali Mohd Lone was the spokesperson of the banned organisation Jamat-e-Islami, it added. (ANI)

 

