City

SKUAST-K conducts UET-2024 for UG courses

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 19: SKUAST-Kashmir on Sunder conducted Entrance Test for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses during academic session 2024-25. As many as 13000 candidates appeared in the test for admission to 10 undergraduate courses like B.VSc & AH, B.Sc(Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc (Hons) Horticulture, B.FSc, B.Tech Food Technology, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Sc (Hons) Sericulture, and 03 newly introduced courses B.Tech Biotechnology, B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology and B.Sc (Hons) Biochemistry.
The examination was conducted in 20 exam centers out of which 17 centers were in Srinagar and 3 in Jammu, informed the Controller of Examinations Prof. K.N. Qaisar.
To overlook the arrangements and ensure free and fair conduct of examinations, team of Chief Observers, Observers, Coordinators, Invigilators and other Supporting Staff was deployed.
The entrance test for Admission to B.Sc (Hons) Economics and data Sciences and the Postgraduate Courses is scheduled for 26th of May while as admission to B.Tech Agri-Engineering and B.Tech AI & ML in Agriculture shall be based on JEE Score informed the Registrar Prof. T.H. Masoodi.

 

You Might Also Like

‘Singham’ enthrals Shehr-e-Khaas residents

International Museum Day: Culture deptt organises exhibition on paintings

Himalayan Motors launches Mahindra XUV 3XO in Srinagar

NIT hosts 1st Int conference on Technology Interventions for Elderly and Disabled

8th BAAC Meetings: Need for outcome-based spending to develop academics, research, skill: KU VC

Share This Article
Previous Article Former spokesperson of banned JeI surrenders before police in Srinagar
Next Article Russian traveller Tatiana enthralled by Kashmir’s beauty, charm
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Advisory issued to farmers amid Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak in Pulwama
Kashmir
Rajouri’s Darhal forest fire was intentional, says forest official
Jammu
Proposal submitted for design change of Bhagwati Nagar flyover
Jammu
Russian traveller Tatiana enthralled by Kashmir’s beauty, charm
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.