SKUAST-K conducts UET-2024 for UG courses

Srinagar, May 19: SKUAST-Kashmir on Sunder conducted Entrance Test for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses during academic session 2024-25. As many as 13000 candidates appeared in the test for admission to 10 undergraduate courses like B.VSc & AH, B.Sc(Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc (Hons) Horticulture, B.FSc, B.Tech Food Technology, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Sc (Hons) Sericulture, and 03 newly introduced courses B.Tech Biotechnology, B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology and B.Sc (Hons) Biochemistry.

The examination was conducted in 20 exam centers out of which 17 centers were in Srinagar and 3 in Jammu, informed the Controller of Examinations Prof. K.N. Qaisar.

To overlook the arrangements and ensure free and fair conduct of examinations, team of Chief Observers, Observers, Coordinators, Invigilators and other Supporting Staff was deployed.

The entrance test for Admission to B.Sc (Hons) Economics and data Sciences and the Postgraduate Courses is scheduled for 26th of May while as admission to B.Tech Agri-Engineering and B.Tech AI & ML in Agriculture shall be based on JEE Score informed the Registrar Prof. T.H. Masoodi.