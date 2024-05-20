LS POLLS: Stage set for Ladakh polls today

Kargil, May 19: In order to ensure fair and transparent voting election authorities have made elaborate arrangements in Ladakh.

After detailed analysis as per norms set by Elections Commission of India, 118 polling stations out of 279 polling stations have been identified.

Webcasting will be done at 140 polling stations including 118 critical polling stations on poll day to monitor poll process.

Dedicated control and command center has been established at DEO office to observe the poll process from Kargil Headquarter to quickly detect any abnormality inside polling stations and immediate response. Video recording and CCTV surveillance will be done at polling stations where webcasting is not possible.

Micro observers will also be deployed at all critical polling stations who shall monitor the poll process. They will report to the General Observer if any issue is observed regarding fairness and transparency during the poll.

Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are also being deployed at all critical polling stations to ensure all norms related to voter entry and order inside polling stations are maintained. CAPF has also been deployed in the form of QRTs to intervene in case of any report of malpractice or Law and order issue on the day of poll. 7 FSTs and 7 SSTs have also been deployed to respond to complaints and to check for MCC violations and other attempts to sway voters. CAPF has been deployed with SSTs as well for additional deterrence at inter-state and inter-district entry points.

Women Police personnel have also been deployed in all polling stations except male-only polling stations to ensure that women voters are also checked to ensure a fair election process.

Women polling officials are being deployed at polling stations having female voters. Polling officials and Police personnel have also been randomized to ensure that there is no scope for bias or favor.

Political parties have already been told about “corrupt practices” under Section 123 of the RPA, 1951 and also other offences that would attract penal action.

Through social media and other mediums voters have been informed about essential documents required for voting as mandated by the Election Commission of India. Use of mobile phones shall also be prohibited inside polling stations as well in 100-meter radius of station. Necessary directions have been issued to ensure strict compliance to these instructions and deal strictly if any violation is observed from any voter.

20 Zonal Magistrates as well as 20 zonal police officers shall be monitoring the whole poll process in the district on poll day who shall be assisted by 43 sector magistrates and sector police officers.

During the preparatory meeting held on 17th May, instructions have been issued to all these officers to ensure all norms related to fair and transparent polling are observed by polling officials under their jurisdictions.

In district Kargil,10 polling stations shall be model polling stations. 4 polling stations shall be managed by women polling personnel and 1 polling station by PWD officials.