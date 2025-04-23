Breaking

“For first time entire J&K is mourning”: Ghulam Nabi Azad highlights Muslims’ rejection of terrorism in valley

3 Min Read

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday condemned the “terror attack” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, calling it an assault not just on innocent lives, but on the very soul of “Kashmiriyat and humanity”.

Speaking to ANI, Azad highlighted a significant shift in public sentiment, stating that for the first time, the Muslim majority of the region has openly united in grief and defiance, rejecting terrorism and standing in solidarity with the victims, particularly their Hindu brothers and sisters.

“Today, if a Terrorist asks (tourists) what is your religion, it means that Pakistan-sponsored militants have attacked our humanity and Kashmiriyat, and perhaps this is the reason why the Muslims of J-K, a Muslim majority state, have stood up against the Terrorists and said that enough is enough. Earlier, Muslims were often accused of giving shelter to such militants. But today, they have shown that they are against such terrorists,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

“I appeal to everyone to avoid the work of dividing the population. We should instead focus on the positive message given by the Muslims of Kashmir that they are with our Hindu brothers and sisters who were killed and are against the Terrorists,” he said.

The DPAP Chief pointed out that earlier, people used to rarely condemn similar incidents.

“Maybe because they were afraid that if they spoke against Terrorists, their lives could be in danger. But this is the first time that I’m seeing that the entire J-K is mourning, and every village, district, and city of J-K has shut down in response to the incident that happened yesterday. There was a time when support was asked for Terrorists in a few of the mosques here in J-K. This is the first time I am seeing that in mosques, all the imams are speaking against the terrorists,” Ghulam Nabi told ANI.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.

Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack. (ANI)

