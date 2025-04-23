Local horse rider was killed as he tried to save tourists: CM Omar Abdullah 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that local horse rider was killed in Pahalgam terror attack as he attempted to save lives of tourists by fighting off terrorists.

Speaking with reporters, Omar Abdullah said that words fall short to condemn the attack. “We express solidarity with the people who were killed and injured in the attack. We had guests from different parts, who had come to enjoy their holidays, but unfortunately they have been sent back in the coffins.”

He said that similarly, one local horse rider Adil was earning his livelihood. “As he was out to do his job, he returned home in a coffin,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that Adil lost his life while showing bravery during the terrorist attack. “Adil tried to save the lives of tourists and also tried to snatch rifle from terrorists that is why he was targeted and killed,” he said.

“We will have to take care of this family. I want to assure people that we stand with them at this difficult situation and we will do for them whatever would be possible,” he said.

The Chief Minister along with hundreds of people attended the funeral of Adil in Pahalgam this afternoon—(KNO)