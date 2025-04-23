Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rajnath Singh reaffirms zero tolerance policy says, “accused will soon see loud and clear response”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India’s uncompromising stand against terrorism.

Addressing the nation, Singh said, “I want to repeat India’s resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism… I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes… The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country.”

“We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam. We are deeply distressed. I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones…,” Singh said, expressing sorrow over the loss of life.

Ahead of this, he also chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force’s Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and other officials, discussing the security situation in the region.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Earlier in the day, HM Amit Shah visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence.

Before heading to Pahalgam, the Union Home Minister paid tribute to the victims with a “heavy heart” during a poignant ceremony and met with the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Taking to X, Amit Shah expressed the centre’s firm resolve to combat terrorism, stating that “Bharat will not bend to terror.”

“With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared,” Shah stated.

The Pahalgam attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the region. (ANI)