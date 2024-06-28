First half-yearly TOLIC meeting held at CSIR-IIIM

Jammu, June 27: First half-yearly meeting of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), Jammu for the financial year 2024-25 was held on June 27, 2024 at CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu.

Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM and Chairman, TOLIC, Jammu chaired the meeting in which 50 representatives from various member offices of TOLIC, Jammu were present.

The main objective of this meeting was to review the Hindi related work of the last two quarters of the member institutions of the committee and to collect their other important information for uploading it on the official TOLIC portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sanjay Sharma, Member-Secretary, TOLIC, Jammu commenced the meeting with a review of various Central Government offices located in Jammu region. The review was done on the basis of quarterly progress reports submitted by member institutions during the period October-December, 2023 and January-March, 2024. Later, the attendees discussed the topics of progressive use of Hindi in their respective offices and making necessary improvements in the implementation strategies.

Dr. Zabeer Ahmad, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, in his address emphasized the important role of Hindi in the functioning of Central Government offices while stating its pervasive approach that goes beyond the boundaries of religion, culture and departments. He encouraged the members to actively participate in the meetings of TOLIC and contribute to the annual contribution of TOLIC.

Further, Dr. Ahmed suggested that some necessary sub-committees should be formed under TOLIC, Jammu to enhance coordination among the member offices which will not only lead to significant improvement in Hindi implementation but will also help in solving communication related problems. Underlining the ultimate objective of TOLIC to promote Hindi, he expressed hope for an increase in its various activities in the future and concluded his address with a positive note.

An interactive session was also held in the meeting in which the participants shared their suggestions and feedback. Acting on the suggestion of the Chairman, after mutual discussions among all the members present in the meeting, a total of three special sub-committees were formed which will focus on some special aspects of various activities of the members of TOLIC, Jammu.

The meeting was attended by officers and employees of various offices of TOLIC, Jammu, among whom Sheela Ravi, Regional Director, National Institute of Open Schooling, Jammu; Sanjay Sharma, Member Secretary, TOLIC, Jammu; Rajesh Gupta, Administrative Officer, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu.

The proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Sanjay Sharma, TOLIC, Jammu and vote of thanks was presented by Rajesh Gupta, Administrative Officer, CSIR-IIIM.