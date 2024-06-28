Apni Party leader urges people to extend warm welcome to Shri Amarnath yatris

Pulwama, June 27: Apni Party leader Dr Talat Majid has appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to extend a warm and hospitable welcome to the pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.

Dr Talat emphasised the importance of treating visitors as esteemed guests as per the sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He urged for maintaining the region’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood.

“The pilgrims visiting from various parts of the country will be our guests,” Dr Majid said, underscoring the significance of hospitality in Kashmiri culture. He urged people from all walks of life to come forward and welcome the pilgrims with open arms.

The Apni Party leader said Kashmir has a rich history of religious tolerance and communal harmony, urging residents to uphold these values. “People of Kashmir have always maintained communal harmony and religious brotherhood. This tradition is a cherished part of our heritage and must be sustained,” he said.

Emphasising the need for a secure and comfortable environment for the pilgrims, Dr Talat called on locals to actively participate in creating a welcoming atmosphere. “As local residents, we have a responsibility to assist the pilgrims and make them feel at ease,” he said.

“Ensuring the safety and comfort of the pilgrims is crucial in fostering goodwill and enhancing the overall experience of those undertaking the sacred journey to the holy cave of Amarnath,” he added.