Developing Story

MeT predicts light rain, gusty winds in Kashmir till June 21, heat wave in Jammu from June 22

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read
ANI_20240429207

Weatherman  on Thursday forecast possibility of light rain, thunder and gusty winds at many places of Kashmir Valley and few places of Jammu region till June 21.

From June 22-23, a meteorological department official  told that there is possibility of light rain and thunder at “isolated” places.

He said generally dry weather is expected from June 24-27 but possibility of light rain and thunder at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

He said there is likelihood of heat wave over the plains of Jammu from June 22.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 13.7°C against 18.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 13.6°C against 14.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 10.7°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 13.7°C against 12.9°C and it was 0.5°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 11.6°C against 13.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.8°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 5.0°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 23.5°C against 28.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.3°C, Batote 15.0°C and Bhaderwah 14.9°C, he said. (GNS)

 

You Might Also Like

Supreme Court issues notice on NTA petition seeking transfer of pleas on NEET-UG from High Court to apex court

“Ban NTA,” say NSUI after Education Ministry cancels UGC-NET held on June 18

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1500 cr in J-K today

PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on 20th-21st June

“A matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir”: Manoj Sinha on PM’s visit to Srinagar on International Yoga Day

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Supreme Court issues notice on NTA petition seeking transfer of pleas on NEET-UG from High Court to apex court
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

International Yoga Day 2024
Video
Multi-tier security deployed in J-K’s Srinagar ahead of PM Modi’s visit
Breaking
International Yoga Day: Kashmir prepares for PM Modi’s arrival today
Top Stories
PM Modi’s arrival in Kashmir for International Yoga Day a matter of pride: LG Sinha
Top Stories

Recent Comments

No comments to show.