5 Army Soldiers, SPO Injured After Nocturnal Gunfight Broke Out In Doda: Police

Five Army soldiers and Special Police Officer of police were injured after a nocturnal Gunfight Broke Out between terrorists and security forces in Chattargala area or Doda district on Wednesday.

Officials told that at around 1:45 am army and police joint Naka engaged terrorists in Chattargala area. During firefight five army Soldiers and SPO recieved bullet injuries.

They were immediately shifted to SDH Bhaderwah for treatment.

There was no fresh exchange of fire right now in the area, however searches were underway, they said.(GNS)