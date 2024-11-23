JKBOSE announces results for 11th grade bi-annual exams

Srinagar, Nov 22: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Friday have announced the results for the bi-annual 2024 examinations for the 11th grade. The results reveal that 46 percent of the candidates successfully passed the examinations.

Out of a total of 59197 students, who participated in examinations, 27210 achieved passing marks, while 31,987 did not qualify, resulting in an overall pass rate of 46 percent.

The results further show that 351 students attained distinction, 8,513 secured first division, 16,042 achieved second division, and 2,058 received third division. Additionally, 246 students passed in an additional subject, 30,726 were required to reappear, and 1,243 students failed the examinations.

Moreover, 1,067 candidates were absent from the exams, four students cancelled their participation, six were disqualified, 22 had disputed eligibility, and 127 showed no improvement.

Previously, on November 6, 2024, the JKBOSE released the results for the bi-annual 2024 examinations for the 12th grade, where 52 percent of students passed.

Subsequently, on November 12, 2024, the results for the bi-annual 2024 examinations for the 10th grade were announced, indicating that 34.69 percent of students qualified.