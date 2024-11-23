No harassment for law-abiding commuters: Div com

Srinagar, Nov 22: Reacting to recent road accidents, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Friday said that individuals possessing valid vehicle or two-wheeler documents will not face harassment. He assured commuters that law-abiding citizens with proper documentation would be treated fairly.

Addressing reporters in Srinagar, Bidhuri described the recent Tengapora bypass accident as a wake-up call for all stakeholders. “It’s not just the responsibility of the police to prevent such tragedies. Parents, teachers, and other stakeholders must actively contribute to curbing road accidents,” he said.

Bidhuri urged parents to discourage underage driving. “We should not feel proud if a 15-year-old is riding a bike or driving a vehicle. No parent wants to see their child in the condition we witnessed after the Tengapora incident,” he remarked, highlighting the need for moral education to instill road safety values.

Divisional Commissioner announced plans to enhance traffic monitoring by installing more CCTV cameras along the Kashmir highway and bypass roads. These measures, he said, are vital for ensuring road safety and bolstering security. Additionally, the administration will repair and regularly monitor non-functional cameras to maintain effectiveness.

“This is an emotional and sensitive issue that demands a holistic approach beyond law enforcement. Moral education is essential to prevent such tragedies,” Bidhuri added, stressing the importance of collective responsibility in addressing road safety.

He reiterated that those with valid documents and licenses would not encounter any issues. “The law applies equally to everyone,” he said, urging all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and law enforcement agencies, to play their roles effectively.

Bidhuri concluded by affirming the administration’s commitment to improving road safety and ensuring justice for all commuters while urging the community to unite in tackling the challenge.