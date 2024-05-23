Jammu

Int’l Yoga Day: Mega Yoga Camp held at GHS Chanderkote

Ramban, May 22: The Department of AYUSH, in collaboration with the Education Department under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, organized a mega Yoga Camp on Wednesday at Government High School (GHS) Chanderkote. The event served as a prelude to the 10th International Yoga Day, 2024.
The camp, themed “Yoga for Women Empowerment,” was led by the AYUSH Ramban team under District Yoga Coordinator Dr. Masood Iqbal. The team included Medical Officer Dr. Neeta Devi, Senior Pharmacist, Shashi Kant Sharma, Junior Pharmacist, Rajesh Kumar, and Yoga Expert Sajid Hussain.
The event was meticulously designed under the guidance of Deputy Director Jammu, Suresh Kumar, and the Director AYUSH J&K, Dr. Mohan Singh. The program commenced with a lecture on the importance of yoga for women’s well-being, delivered by Headmaster of Government High School Chanderkote, Abdul Rehman. Following this, Dr. Masood Iqbal addressed the participants, emphasizing the significance of the event’s theme.
Demonstrations of theme-based Yoga Asanas were conducted by Dr. Neeta Devi, Rajesh Kumar, and Dr. Masood Iqbal Zarger. Their expert guidance allowed the participants to engage deeply with the practices. A notable turnout of about 248 girl students from the host school actively participated in the yoga session.
The event concluded with a symposium competition on yoga, featuring two students each from the boys’ and girls’ sections including Reda Zaheer, Abdul Manan, Ateeqa Bano and Syed Bilal. This segment was conducted by the HeadMaster, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of yoga among the students.
Later, Dr. Masood Iqbal Zarger expressed his gratitude to the staff and students of GHS Chanderkote for their enthusiastic participation and contributions, which ensured the program’s grand success.

 

