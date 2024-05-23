INDIA bloc ‘has diseases worse than cancer’: PM Modi at rally in UP’s Shravasti

Shravasti, May 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc, on Wednesday, equating their characteristics to “diseases worse than cancer,” and accusing them of being “extremely communal, racist, and nepotistic.”

“The INDI alliance has diseases worse than cancer. They can destroy the whole of India if they spread. These three diseases can be more destructive for the country than cancer. These diseases are, these people are extremely communal, these people are extremely racist, and these people are extreme nepotists,” said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the central government’s initiatives, including housing for the poor, electricity, and Jan Dhan accounts, among others, while hitting out at the Samajwadi Party and Congress. PM Modi said that they offer the “same old characters and dialogues” and alleged that they never mention development.

“Modi gave four crore houses to poor people. Now Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have decided to reverse everything; they will take the keys of these four crore houses, snatch the houses, and give them to their vote bank. Modi opened ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts for more than 50 crore poor people; they (SP-Congress) will close your bank account and snatch away your money. Modi brought electricity to every village; these people would again create darkness by cutting off the power connections. Modi is providing water to every home; SP-Congress people will even open the water tap of your house and take it away. They are experts in this,” he said.

“People who did nothing for 60 years have come together to stop Modi. A pair of two boys has been launched again in UP. Same old flop film, same old characters, same old dialogues. The entire election is about to end, but did you hear even a single new thing from these people? Both Shehzadas have said nothing related to development. Why are they seeking a vote?” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also expressed confidence in another term in office, adding that “the INDI alliance has completely collapsed.”

“Your love, this crowd, this enthusiasm clearly show that the INDI alliance of SP-Congress has completely collapsed. The whole country is saying the same thing: once again Modi government,” PM Modi said.

He also alleged that SP-Congress “paid people” to attend rallies. “Yesterday I saw a video in which people were running and going on the stage. I asked about it, then I came to know that SP-Congress gives money to bring people to their rallies. This time they didn’t pay, so people came to the stage. Now, how can a party which is in this condition do any good to you?” he said.

Uttar Pradesh, which contributes the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats, is voting in all seven phases of the ongoing general elections.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party are contensting the elections together as the INDIA bloc in the state. According to the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, the SP is contesting 63 seats while the Congress is contesting 17.

The first five phases of polling were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The next two rounds of voting will be held on May 25 and June 1 in the sixth and seventh phases, respectively. The counting will be held on June 4. (ANI)