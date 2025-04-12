DYSSO hosts ‘Sports Mela’ as Part of Rajouri Day Celebration

Rajouri, April 11: As part of the ongoing Rajouri Day celebrations, the District Youth Services and Sports Department, in collaboration with the District Administration today organised a vibrant Sports Mela here at Mini Sports Complex.

The Sports Mela witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 200 students drawn from different educational institutions of the district. A total of 12 teams competed in different events including Volleyball (minor), Tug of War, Musical Chairs, Spoon Race and other fun-filled games.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa was the chief guest, who lauded Youth Services and Sports Department for engaging the youth through such meaningful and energetic events. The ADDC emphasized that Rajouri Day is not only an occasion to pay tribute to the sacrifices of “our heroes” but also a day to celebrate the spirit of unity, youth power and communal harmony. He urged the youth to stay committed to physical fitness, sportsmanship, and nation-building. Prominent among others present were PO ICDS Fareed Ahmed Kohli, Chief Education Officer Iqbal Ahmed, representative Rotary Club Grand, Dr. Sachin and officers and officials from the DYSSO. Their presence added great value and encouragement to the participants and organisers alike. The event created an atmosphere of excitement, camaraderie and thrill, truly reflecting the spirit of Rajouri Day. The District Youth Services and Sports Officer, staff and volunteers ensured smooth conduct of the event and thanked all stakeholders for their support. The celebration concluded with presentation of appreciation certificates and encouragement to all the participants.